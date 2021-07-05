Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MITO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

