STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.88

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 23177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Several analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

