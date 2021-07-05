Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $43,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.46. The stock had a trading volume of 412,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.