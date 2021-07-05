Stephens Inc. AR Has $102.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $102,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,253. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

