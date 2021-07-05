Stephens Inc. AR Has $25.31 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365,692 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,994. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

