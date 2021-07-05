Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 625,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.97. 29,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,848. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.41 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

