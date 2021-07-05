Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,927 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,389.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.49 and a 52-week high of $420.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

