stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $101,606.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,237.62 or 0.06576544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00137813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00166797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.04 or 1.00422618 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 602,551 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

