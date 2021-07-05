Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Update

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 412,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after buying an additional 183,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

