Stifel Financial Corp Buys 23,714 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.