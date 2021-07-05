Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.88 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,542,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,625,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 122,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

