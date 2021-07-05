Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,066.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $29,392,209. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $365.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

