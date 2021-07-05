Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,257 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

