Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEQP. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

NYSE CEQP opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.