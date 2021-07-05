Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE GM opened at $58.96 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

