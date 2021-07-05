Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,110 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

MOS stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.