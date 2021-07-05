Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

