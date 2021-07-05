Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

