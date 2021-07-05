Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,686,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

