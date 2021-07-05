Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

