StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Short Interest Update

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other StoneMor news, Director Andrew Axelrod acquired 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STON stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 125,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37. StoneMor has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

