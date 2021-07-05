StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

STON stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. StoneMor Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

