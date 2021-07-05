Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $126.62 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $43.37 or 0.00124540 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $126.62 million and $630,552.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00130827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00166687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,911.65 or 1.00258130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,919,675 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

