Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

