Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 293.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 704,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 488,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE SU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,066. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.