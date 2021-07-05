Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. 85,989,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,981,688. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.