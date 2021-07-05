Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SUNW opened at $9.91 on Monday. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

