SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in June

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

