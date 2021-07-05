SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in June

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPCB opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
