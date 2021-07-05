Susquehanna Reiterates Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

