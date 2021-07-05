Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SZLMY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

