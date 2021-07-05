Symrise’s (SYIEY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Symrise’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

