T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough Sells 18,182 Shares

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough sold 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $21,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.23.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTOO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.