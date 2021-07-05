Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:TARO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,215. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

