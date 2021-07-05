Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.