Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

