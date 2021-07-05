TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,358 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 24.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 52,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

MDC stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

