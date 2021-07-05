TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.