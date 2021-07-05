TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

