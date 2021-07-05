TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.66 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Altice USA worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

