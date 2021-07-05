TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,246,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,187,000 after acquiring an additional 519,956 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,085,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,810 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

