TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 501 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.15 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.60 and a one year high of $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Argus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

