TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report sales of $60.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.81 million and the highest is $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $242.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

