Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.38. 674,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.