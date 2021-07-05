TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. 511,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,287. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

