Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50. Terex has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Terex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.