Tether Trading Up 0.1% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $62.42 billion and $49.07 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.75 or 0.00930696 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,373,875,280 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.