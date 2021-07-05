Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

