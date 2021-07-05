Teton Advisors Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Myers Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.93 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

