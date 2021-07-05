Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Park-Ohio makes up approximately 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Park-Ohio worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,053.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.35. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

