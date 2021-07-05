Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Titan Machinery worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143,926 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

